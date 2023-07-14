New COVID-19 Cases in Japan Up 1.26-Fold from Previous Week

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The average number of new COVID-19 cases reported in Japan in the week through Sunday per medical institution stood at 9.14, up 1.26-fold from the previous week's 7.24, the health ministry said Friday.

A total of 45,108 new infection cases were counted at around 5,000 regularly monitored hospitals across the country.

While the average number of such cases per hospital fell in the southern prefecture of Okinawa and the northeastern prefecture of Aomori, the averages rose in the remaining 45 prefectures.

Okinawa still had the highest average, at 41.67, followed by the southwestern prefectures of Kagoshima, at 17.18, Miyazaki, at 16.00, and Saga, at 15.33.

The number of newly hospitalized COVID-19 patients in the reporting week across Japan increased by 602 to 6,096.

