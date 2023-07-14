3 Toxic PFAS Leaks Found at U.S. Base in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--Three cases of leaks of toxic PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), between 2010 and 2012, have been confirmed at the U.S. military's Yokota base in western Tokyo, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday.

The U.S. side is said to have explained that it has not detected any PFAS leaks outside the base.

At the day's press conference, Matsuno avoided a clear comment on whether the government will request an on-site inspection of the U.S. base under the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

"Relevant ministries and local authorities will work together to continue to take necessary measures," the top government spokesman said.

