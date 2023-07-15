INTERVIEW: Mazda to Launch EV with Dedicated Platform in 2027

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 15 (Jiji Press)--Mazda Motor Corp. will start releasing electric vehicles that use a dedicated platform in Japan around 2027, President and CEO Masahiro Moro said in a recent interview.

The Japanese automaker aims to roll out new EVs using existing platforms a little earlier, he said. Mazda currently sells an electric version of its MX-30 SUV.

Moro said electrical and electronic architectures will determine competitiveness in the era of electrification. It is important to work with Toyota Motor Corp. to develop them, he said.

While strengthening electrification efforts, Mazda will not be a front-runner, Moro said. Some suppliers will not be able to keep up with a rapid transition to EVs, he said.

Mazda will work together with local suppliers to maintain employment and improve industry competitiveness, he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]