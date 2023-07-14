Japan Univ. Admissions Seen Falling by 130,000 by 2040s

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 14 (Jiji Press)--The annual number of students entering university in Japan in 2040 to 2050 is expected to fall by about 130,000 from 2022, an education ministry estimate showed Friday.

The yearly number of university admissions in the 11-year period is put at around 500,000, down from about 630,000 last year, according to the projection submitted to a subcommittee of the Central Council for Education, which advises the education minister.

The subcommittee is set to discuss responses to the drop in students, including a possible realignment of universities, as new admissions may fall below 80 pct of the total enrollment slots in some of the years in the projection period.

The estimate was based on data from the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research.

The number of 18-year-olds, which is on the decline, is seen hovering around 820,000 and 790,000 annually in 2040-2050.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]