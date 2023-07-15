Railway Line in Kumamoto Fully Reopens 7 Years after Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Takamori, Kumamoto Pref., July 15 (Jiji Press)--A railway line in Kumamoto Prefecture fully reopened on Saturday, more than seven years after it was heavily damaged by a powerful earthquake that struck the southwestern Japan prefecture.

Local people welcomed the full reopening of the Minami-aso Railway line. They expressed relief at greater convenience for commuting to work and school and hopes for an increase in the number of tourists.

At Takamori Station, many people lined up at the ticket office to catch the first train.

“We are glad that the railway line that we used to use in our daily lives, such as going to a hospital, has fully reopened finally,” said Akiko Asao, a 61-year-old resident of the Kumamoto village of Minamiaso, who saw the first train off.

Her 30-year-old daughter, Hiroka, said that “I want many visitors to enjoy the view from the train window so that tourism will be revived.”

