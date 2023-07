Man Killed by Festival Float in Southwestern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, July 15 (Jiji Press)--A man died Saturday after being run over by a "dashi" float during the Hakata Gion Yamakasa summer festival in the southwestern Japan city of Fukuoka.

The 57-year-old man, Toshimi Akiyoshi, was taking part in the festival as a "kakite" float carrier, and is believed to have been crushed under a float after tripping, police and firefighters said.

On Saturday, the last day of the 15-day festival in Hakata Ward, floats raced through a roughly 5-kilometer course.

Hakata Gion Yamakasa, a summer staple in Hakata and a UNESCO intangible cultural heritage, boasts some three million visitors.

