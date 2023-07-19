INTERVIEW: CDP's Ozawa Ready for "Last Battle" for Change of Government

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Veteran Japanese politician Ichiro Ozawa, now a member of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, is still pursuing a parliamentary democracy where a change of government is the norm.

Opposition parties' weakening in recent years has made more and more people think that a regime change is a castle in the sky.

However, Ozawa, who once was one of the strongest members of the Liberal Democratic Party and later played a key role in destroying the LDP's single-party rule called 1955 system some 30 years ago as an opposition party member, said in an interview with Jiji Press that Japan is "gradually heading toward" such a parliamentary democracy.

"If not, I will steer (the country). Don't worry," he added.

Pointing out that a long-term regime should lead to corruption with a vested-interest structure emerging at every corner of society, he said swiftly changing a regime can sweep away corruption whenever it spreads.

