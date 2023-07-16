Kishida Leaves for Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for the Middle East Sunday morning as he seeks to strengthen energy security cooperation with leaders of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

"The three countries are important partners for Japan's energy security and their presence has been growing politically and economically in recent years," Kishida told reporters at the prime minister's office in Tokyo before his departure.

Kishida is scheduled to hold a summit meeting in Saudi Arabia on Sunday afternoon, in the UAE on Monday and in Qatar on Tuesday.

He is expected to ask for stable crude oil supply from Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the largest and second-largest oil exporters to Japan, amid energy market uncertainty due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese prime minister wants to secure cooperation from Qatar, one of the world's largest liquefied natural gas suppliers, to ensure LNG market stability.

