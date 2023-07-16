One Person Dies in Heavy Rain in Northeastern Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Akita, July 16 (Jiji Press)--One person was found dead in Akita Prefecture on Sunday as heavy rain continued to pound the Tohoku northeastern Japan region due to a seasonal rain front.

The man was found inside a submerged car in a farm field in the Akita town of Gojome Sunday morning after many rivers flooded in the prefecture Saturday.

Four people were slightly injured in a mudslide that occurred in the city of Akita Saturday.

At the peak of rainfall, emergency alerts urging people to ensure their safety were issued for a total of about 17,400 residents in six municipalities in Akita Prefecture, including the city of Akita and Gojome, prefectural officials said.

In addition, up to about 190,400 residents in the prefecture were ordered to evacuate from their homes.

