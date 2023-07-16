TPP Members Formally Approve Britain's Membership

Newsfrom Japan

Auckland, New Zealand, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Japan, Australia and other members of the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement formally approved Britain's application for membership in the bloc at a ministerial meeting in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, expanding its reach beyond the Asia-Pacific region.

Britain will become the TPP's 12th member and first new addition since the trade agreement went into force in December 2018. Britain's entry is subject to ratification procedures in each of TPP members.

With Britain, the bloc will account for 15 pct of global nominal gross domestic product, up from 12 pct. Its total value of trade will expand from 6.6 trillion dollars to 7.7 trillion dollars.

For Japan, Britain will remove a tariff of about 22 yen per kilogram imposed on polished rice imported from the country.

After leaving the European Union in January 2020, Britain applied for membership in the TPP in February 2021 in an effort to reinforce cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region.

