G-7 Officials Reaffirm Support for Ukraine Reconstruction

Gandhinagar, India, July 16 (Jiji Press)--The finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the Group of Seven advanced economies Sunday reaffirmed their commitment to supporting Ukraine's reconstruction from the war with Russia.

The G-7 countries "will continue support for Ukraine's reconstruction," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters after their meeting in Gandhinagar, western India, that was joined by Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko virtually.

The seven countries' ministers and central bank chiefs reaffirmed "the G-7's unwavering support" for Ukraine, Suzuki said. The G-7 will work to have Russia pay for Ukraine's long-term reconstruction, he said.

The G-7 officials also discussed the global economy.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda told reporters that there is very strong uncertainty about the global economy's outlook. "The biggest point is how persistent inflation will be and how central banks will respond," he said.

