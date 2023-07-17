Full-Scale "Yamahoko" Parade Back in Kyoto Gion Festival

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, July 17 (Jiji Press)--A "yamahoko" float parade was held in Kyoto's Gion Festival on a full scale on Monday for the first time in four years after a break caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-three yamahoko floats, decorated with luxurious ornaments, paraded on streets in the western Japan city. The parade is a highlight of the festival, widely seen as one of the country's three largest festivals.

The annual festival of Yasaka Shrine is said to have started in the Heian period, which ran from the eighth to 12th centuries, to pray for the end of an epidemic at the time.

In 2020 and 2021, the yamahoko parade was canceled amid the pandemic. Last year, the parade was held under some restrictions.

Monday's parade started around 9 a.m., led by the "naginatahoko" float carrying a child acting as a divine messenger. The audience cheered when the child cut a "shimenawa" sacred straw rope stretched across the street, a highlight of the parade.

