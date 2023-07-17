Japan, Saudi Arabia to Cooperate over Decarbonization, Minerals

Newsfrom Japan

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 16 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of Japan and Saudi Arabia on Sunday agreed to deepen their countries' cooperation over clean energy, such as hydrogen and ammonia, and strategically important minerals.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Middle East country's de facto supreme leader, in Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah, western Saudi Arabia.

At the meeting, which lasted about an hour and a half including a dinner session, the two leaders also agreed to establish a bilateral strategic dialogue among foreign minister-level officials.

Kishida expressed his gratitude for Saudi Arabia's stable supply of oil to Japan over many years, as the East Asian nation procures about 40 pct of its crude oil from the Middle East country.

"We hope to further promote cooperation in the energy field," Kishida said. The crown prince replied that his country will work for the benefits of both oil consuming and producing countries.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]