Japan, UAE to Work Closely toward Decarbonization

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday agreed with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan that their countries will work even more closely to realize a decarbonized society.

Japan and the UAE will strengthen cooperation on decarbonization and clean energy and lead the international community to the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change, or COP28, said a joint statement issued by the two leaders, who met in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE will host the U.N. climate talks, slated to start in November.

The statement confirmed that the two countries will stick to the target of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. It also called on all parties to the convention to step up their efforts to attain the target.

At the meeting with Mohamed, Kishida said, "Japan and the UAE have ramped up cooperation not only in conventional energy sectors but also in clean energy areas such as hydrogen and ammonia." The two leaders agreed to advance cooperation in the area of cutting-edge technology including decarbonized fuels.

