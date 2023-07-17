Ex-Japan PM Abe's Widow Akie Visits Taiwan

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, July 17 (Jiji Press)--Akie Abe, the widow of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, arrived in Taiwan on Monday.

According to the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry, she will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President Lai Ching-te during her stay until Thursday.

Taiwan cordially welcomes Abe's visit, the ministry said in a statement.

She is set to travel to the southern city of Kaohsiung to lay flowers at a statue of the slain former prime minister.

She also plans to visit the grave of former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui.

