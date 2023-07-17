Japan, China Resume In-Person Defense Exchanges

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 17 (Jiji Press)--A team of Japanese Self-Defense Forces officers met with Chinese military-related people Monday, marking the two sides' first in-person exchange in four years.

The Japanese team had discussions with think tank members linked to the People's Liberation Army and met with Jing Jianfeng, deputy chief of staff at the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission.

Air force Lt. Gen. Jing said there still remain severe difficulties between the two countries. He underlined the importance of dialogue, referring to the establishment of a bilateral defense hotline in March.

Maritime SDF Cmdr. Atsushi Yanagita, who leads the Japanese team, said that the team hopes to utilize the visit as an opportunity to better understand the opinions of Chinese military people.

The team arrived in China on Sunday. During its stay until July 24, it will visit the Qingdao base of the navy's North China Sea Fleet in Shandong Province.

