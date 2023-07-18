4 Yrs On, Memorial Ceremony Held for KyoAni Arson Attack Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, July 18 (Jiji Press)--A memorial ceremony was held Tuesday for the victims of the July 2019 arson attack on Kyoto Animation Co.'s No. 1 studio to mark the fourth anniversary of the deadly incident.

Bereaved families, Hideaki Hatta, president of the anime production company, and others attended the ceremony at the site of the studio in Fushimi Ward of the western Japan city of Kyoto, offering silent prayers for the victims.

"It is really beyond description that our fellow colleagues have gone. What all of us as employees can do is to continue to create (animation works)," Hatta said in his speech at the ceremony. "Please watch over us warmly."

"We will continue to create Kyoto Animation products," a company employee said in a eulogy, adding that those who were victimized in the incident always serve as emotional support.

To avoid confusion around the studio site, the company, better known as KyoAni, asked fans to refrain from visiting the site on the occasion of the ceremony. When the ceremony began around 10:30 a.m., the company released on YouTube a memorial video featuring messages from bereaved family members and others.

