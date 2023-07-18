Yodobashi Seen Dropping Initial Seibu Ikebukuro Outlet Plan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Yodobashi Holdings is seen withdrawing a plan to open an outlet of its Yodobashi Camera Co. consumer electronics retail unit on the first floor and basement of Sogo & Seibu Co.'s flagship Seibu Ikebukuro department store in Tokyo, it was learned Tuesday.

The move comes amid concerns among local communities that a Yodobashi outlet in the key spaces of the department store could damage the district's brand image.

The local concerns have blocked the planned sale of Sogo & Seibu, a Seven & i Holdings Co. unit, to U.S. fund Fortress Investment Group LLC, which has partnered with Yodobashi.

A new Yodobashi plan is expected to be unveiled as early as this week at a briefing session Seven & i will hold for local residents and others.

