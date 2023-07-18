Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke Served Fresh Arrest Warrant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police served kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV with another arrest warrant Tuesday, this time on suspicion of helping his 76-year-old father commit suicide at their house in Tokyo.

He has admitted to the charge, informed sources said.

When Ichikawa, 47, was first arrested last month, for allegedly aiding his 75-year-old mother commit suicide, he told police that he had intended to follow his parents and kill himself. Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department suspects the three attempted to commit family suicide.

Ichikawa was served the new arrest warrant for allegedly giving sleeping pills to his father, kabuki actor Ichikawa Danshiro IV, to help him commit suicide at their house in Tokyo's Meguro Ward between the evening of May 17 and morning of May 18.

During voluntary questioning before his first arrest, Ichikawa Ennosuke IV said he had his parents take 10 sleeping pills each, according to the MPD. The sleeping pills had been prescribed to Ichikawa Ennosuke IV by several years ago, the sources said.

