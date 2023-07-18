Japan, U.S., S. Korea Officials to Meet Thurs. on N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Senior Japanese, U.S. and South Korean officials will meet in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, central Japan, on Thursday to discuss responses to North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile last Wednesday, Japan's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

The meeting will be attended by Takehiro Funakoshi, director-general of the Japanese ministry's Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau, Sung Kim, U.S. special representative for North Korea, and Kim Gunn, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs.

