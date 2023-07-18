Japan Raps Russia for Halting Ukraine Grain Export Deal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan criticized Russia on Tuesday for halting an agreement that had allowed Ukraine to export its grain to global markets through Black Sea ports.

Russia's announcement on Monday that the agreement has expired is "extremely regrettable," Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference.

"Japan is closely watching the situation as we are concerned about the impact of Russia's decision on global food supplies," Matsuno said, urging Russia to return to the agreement.

At a separate press conference, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi condemned the Russian decision. "Russia will bear the ultimate responsibility for the negative impact of the decision," Hayashi noted.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]