Komeito Chief to Visit 3 Southeast Asian Nations in Aug.

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Natsuo Yamaguchi, leader of Komeito, the coalition partner of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Tuesday that he will visit the Philippines, Indonesia and Vietnam from Aug. 16 to 24.

With this year marking the 50th anniversary of Japan-ASEAN friendship and cooperation, the tour to the three members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations "will be a big step forward in deepening relations between ASEAN countries and Japan," Yamaguchi told a news conference.

During his visit, Yamaguchi is expected to hold talks with key government officials and parliamentary figures in each country.

