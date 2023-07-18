Tokyo Court Rejects Revocation of Maglev Line Approval

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Tuesday dismissed a lawsuit seeking to revoke government approval for Central Japan Railway Co., or JR Tokai, to build a Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation line.

In the lawsuit, the plaintiffs, about 250 people including those who live near planned construction sites, claimed that the approval was illegal, citing the possibility of tunneling work causing streamflow declines and negatively affecting the ecosystem.

They also argued that noise and vibration issues could arise once the maglev line is put into operation.

In Tuesday's ruling, the court said that the government's decision to approve the project after evaluating JR Tokai's efforts to mitigate the project's negative effects "cannot be found to be significantly lacking validity."

The court noted that JR Tokai considered ways to channel any water springing out in tunnels into rivers and drew up a plan to build noise barriers.

