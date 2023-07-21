FOCUS: GSDF Amphibious Unit Now "Partner" of U.S. Marines

Newsfrom Japan

Sasebo, Nagasaki Pref., July 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's Amphibious Rapid Deployment Brigade has grown in the five years since its launch to become a "partner" of the U.S. Marine Corps, its deputy head has said.

"At first, the Marines were teachers and we were students, but now we have become partners who train together and respect each other," said GSDF Col. Taisuke Fujimura.

The GSDF amphibious unit and the U.S. Marine Corps have conducted many joint exercises, and the two sides can now work together in higher-level operations, according to Fujimura.

The amphibious unit, based at the GSDF's Camp Ainoura in the city of Sasebo in the southwestern prefecture of Nagasaki, was organized in March 2018 to defend the country's remote islands.

The unit currently has about 2,400 members, including those in two regiments. Another regiment will be added in spring 2024, bringing the headcount to 3,000.

