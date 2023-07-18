Hibakusha Group to Create Website Showing A-Bomb Photos

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--A group of hibakusha atomic bomb survivors in Japan said Tuesday that it plans to create a website with photographs depicting the horror of the atomic bombing.

The website will feature some 50 photographs that depict the damage done by the atomic bombs dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in the closing days of World War II, as well as movements calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons, according to the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo.

The group hopes to gather 3.5 million yen through a crowdfunding drive to produce the website, which it plans to launch on Aug. 1. The money will be used to redesign the images for online display, among other purposes.

The website will have Japanese- and English-language versions, with additional languages being considered.

"I want to pass on the memories that have been inherited to the next generation," Kazuhisa Ito, secretary-general of a nonprofit organization that will produce the website jointly with Nihon Hidankyo, said at an online press conference.

