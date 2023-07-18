5 Chinese Warships Sail through Tsushima Strait

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Five Chinese navy ships have passed through the Tsushima Strait between Kyushu, one of Japan's four main islands, and the Korean Peninsula to enter the Sea of Japan, Japan's Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

The vessels are likely to take part in military exercises that the Chinese Ministry of National Defense is set to conduct in the Sea of Japan. Russia has announced a plan to join the drills.

The Japanese ministry is increasingly alert for the military cooperation between China and Russia.

According to the ministry, Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force patrol aircraft spotted the five Chinese vessels, including two missile destroyers, at a point some 130 kilometers southwest of Tsushima Island, which belongs to Nagasaki Prefecture, part of Kyushu, and is located in the strait, around 1 a.m. Monday. The five vessels sailed northeast through the strait toward the Sea of Japan later on Monday.

"We are concerned about the cooperation between Chinese and Russian naval and air forces that is deepening in recent years," MSDF Chief of Staff Adm. Ryo Sakai told a regular press conference Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]