Japan, Qatar Agree to Ensure LNG Market Stability

Doha, Qatar, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday agreed that their countries will cooperate to ensure stability in liquefied natural gas and other energy markets.

In their meeting in Doha, Qatar, Kishida told the Qatari emir that both producers and consumers need to discuss energy market stability. The Qatari emir said that his country is prepared to ensure a stable supply.

Qatar is one of the world's largest LNG producers.

Kishida said Japanese companies are ready for continued involvement in key infrastructure projects in Qatar. The Qatari leader expressed hopes for further Japanese investments and technology transfers.

The two leaders also agreed that Japan and Qatar will upgrade their relations to a strategic partnership, and beef up talks between their foreign and defense officials.

