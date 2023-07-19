FOCUS: Kishida Tries to Diversify Ties with Middle East

Newsfrom Japan

Doha, July 19 (Jiji Press)--During his latest tour of three Middle East countries, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida tried to expand the country's relations with the region going beyond securing stable supplies of energy sources.

The Middle East, which accounts for more than 90 pct of Japan's total crude oil imports, is stepping up efforts to diversify its industries while working to reduce its dependence on oil for revenue.

Increasingly alert for China's growing presence in the Middle East, Japan hopes to establish a "win-win" relationship with the region by reinforcing cooperation in a wide range of fields, including decarbonization, in which Japan has strength, a senior Japanese Foreign Ministry official said.

"I want you to utilize Japan's power for your economic development for the next 50 years," he said at a business forum held in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, on Monday.

At a meeting in Jeddah in western Saudi Arabia, a Saudi cabinet minister said that the country has high expectations for partnerships with and technologies from Japanese companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]