Japan to Ban Used Car Exports to Russia

Tokyo, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is planning to expand the scope of its ban on automobile exports to Russia to include a wide range of used vehicles, people familiar with the matter said Tuesday.

Japan in April last year prohibited shipments of vehicles costing 6 million yen or more to Russia as part of its ban on luxury goods exports to the country.

Expanding the ban to include used vehicles, which are in high demand in Russia, is part of efforts by Tokyo to beef up its sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The Japanese government is currently considering banning exports to Russia of gasoline and diesel cars with an engine displacement of over 1,900 cc, as well as all hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles.

The measure means that vehicles that Japan will be able to export to Russia will be limited to some compact cars.

