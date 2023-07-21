Tsuruha under Pressure over Selection of Board Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 21 (Jiji Press)--Tsuruha Holdings Inc. has been under intense pressure from Oasis Management Co., a Hong Kong-based investment fund manager and a major shareholder of the Japanese drugstore chain, to appoint truly independent outside directors.

Appointing independent outside directors is part of nine-point proposals that Oasis has put forward ahead of a meeting of Tsuruha shareholders set for Aug. 10. But Tsuruha's board rejected the proposals, deepening a row between the two sides.

Speaking to reporters virtually Tuesday, Seth Fischer, chief investment officer at Oasis, criticized Tsuruha's management team, saying that they are not aware of the need to enhance corporate governance.

Oasis has demanded that Tsuruha replace all outside directors, saying the company's board is dominated by directors from its founding families and that even its current outside directors are not truly independent as they have ties with the founding families.

In response, Tsuruha earlier this month argued that the company has been able to adequately execute its medium-term business plan with the current management team and said it does not have any serious governance issue. Oasis' claims are "misleading and an arbitrary manipulation of impression," it said.

