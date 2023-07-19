JAL to Launch Flights Linking Haneda with Doha

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines will open a direct flight service between Tokyo’s Haneda Airport and Doha, Qatar’s capital, as early as the end of March 2024.

JAL will offer the service every day using the Boeing 787-9 medium-sized aircraft, according to the company’s announcement on Tuesday. JAL will become the first Japanese airline to offer a direct flight service linking Japan with the Middle East.

With international air travel demand recovering from a slump caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, JAL aims to capture demand for travel to the Middle East for sightseeing and business purposes, as well as demand for making transit to African and South American destinations.

Currently, only state-owned Qatar Airways offers direct flight services between Japan and Doha.

JAL and Qatar Airways are both members of the oneworld alliance and have worked together through code-sharing for Qatar Airways’ flights from and to Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]