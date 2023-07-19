G-20 Finance Officials Fail to Adopt Joint Statement Again

Newsfrom Japan

Gandhinagar, India, July 18 (Jiji Press)--Finance ministers and central bank heads from the Group of 20 major economies failed to adopt a joint statement at a meeting in the western Indian city of Gandhinagar on Tuesday due to differences in stances toward Russia.

The G-20 officials did not issue a joint statement at their sixth consecutive meeting since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year, failing to send a unified message to dispel concerns about a slowing global economy.

Instead, a chair's summary of the two-day meeting said that "since February 2022, we have...witnessed the war in Ukraine further adversely impact the global economy."

"Global economic growth is below its long-run average and remains uneven. The uncertainty around the outlook remains high," the summary said.

The G-20 officials "shared the recognition that the balance of risks in the global economy remains tilted to the downside," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told a press conference after the meeting.

