N. Korea Fires 2 Short-Range Ballistic Missiles into Sea of Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Wednesday morning, the South Korean military said.

The missiles were fired from an area around Pyongyang's Sunan Airport at around 3:30-46 a.m.

According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the missiles dropped outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

It is the first time since July 12 that North Korea has fired a missile. The country launched the new Hwasong-18 intercontinental ballistic missile that day.

Pyongyang conducted the latest missile launches apparently in protest against the first meeting of the U.S.-South Korea Nuclear Consultative Group in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss ways to strengthen nuclear deterrence and the entry of a U.S. strategic nuclear submarine into Busan in southern South Korea on the same day.

