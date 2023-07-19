AI "Buddhabot" Answers Questions with Help from ChatGPT

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, July 19 (Jiji Press)--A group of researchers in Japan has developed artificial intelligence-powered chatbot "Buddhabot Plus," which gives answers from the Buddhist perspectives with assistance from OpenAI's ChatGPT generative AI.

Buddhabot Plus is a remodeled version of the original Buddhabot, developed by the group in March 2021, according to an announcement on Tuesday by the group, including Kyoto University researchers.

While the original version merely provided answers by showing phrases in a major Buddhist scripture obtained through machine learning, Buddhabot Plus can present more appropriate answers and additional explanations made by ChatGPT.

The group has no immediate plan to make the new version available to the public because it still gives false explanations from time to time.

The original version gave answers from about 1,500 kinds of questions and answers from the Sutta Nipata scripture, which includes dialogues between Buddha and disciples. But it could not give explanations, and its answers were sometimes not precise, according to the group.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]