Ex-LDP Lawmaker Sentenced to 4 Years for Embezzlement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Wednesday sentenced Toshio Yamauchi, a former lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, to four years in prison, compared with six years sought by prosecutors, for embezzling money from a company Yamauchi effectively headed.

According to the ruling and other sources, Yamauchi, 76, embezzled some 100 million yen around March 2019. The money had been set aside by the company to pay for the use of government-owned land and other expenses.

Yamauchi was first elected to the House of Councillors in 1998. He served as deputy secretary-general of the LDP and became state minister of education, culture, sports, science and technology in 2008. He left politics after not running in the 2010 Upper House election.

In handing down the sentence, Presiding Judge Yuichi Suda said that Yamauchi's imprisonment is inevitable as he betrayed the trust of the company by abusing his position.

The judge noted that the damage Yamauchi caused to the company was large, while there is no prospect yet of him repaying the damage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]