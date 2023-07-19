Japan, U.S., S. Korea Hold Economic Security Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan, the United States and South Korea held the second meeting of their three-way economic security dialogue in Washington on Tuesday, the Japanese government said Wednesday.

Senior security officials from the three countries had talks on ways to strengthen supply chains for semiconductors and other products, as well as on cooperation in biotechnology, space, artificial intelligence and other emerging technology fields.

They also discussed responses to economic coercion, apparently mindful of China, and how to ensure reliable data distribution among like-minded countries.

From Japan, Yasuo Takamura, councillor of the Cabinet Secretariat, attended the meeting.

