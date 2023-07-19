Japanese Diplomat Attacked by Homeless Woman in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, July 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese consul general in Portland in the western U.S. state of Oregon was assaulted by a homeless woman on a street in June, it was learned Tuesday.

The diplomat, Yuzo Yoshioka, was pushed away, hit his head on the ground and suffered a cut, according to local media reports.

The incident took place on June 17, and local police arrested a 23-year-old woman with no fixed address. Suspected of targeting Asians, she was charged with bias-motivated crime and assault.

