Japan Loses No. 1 Spot on Powerful Passport Rankings

Singapore, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan has been replaced by Singapore in top spot on the rankings of countries with powerful passports, according to British consulting firm Henley & Partners.

Japan, which had occupied the No. 1 position for five straight years, fell to third place, said the latest quarterly report of the Henley Passport Index, released Tuesday.

The rankings, using official data from the International Air Transport Association, are based on how many destinations passport holders can travel to without a prior visa.

According to the report, holders of the Singaporean passport can visit 192 of the 227 countries and regions in the world without a prior visa. Germany, Italy and Spain shared second place, giving passport holders visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 190 countries and regions.

Travel to 189 countries and regions is exempt from prior visas for holders of passports from seven third-place countries, namely South Korea, Austria, Finland, France, Luxembourg and Sweden in addition to Japan.

