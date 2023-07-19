Japan Empress Masako Completes Sericulture Ritual at Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Masako on Wednesday offered to gods bundles of raw silk made from cocoons of silkworms she raised, rounding out the Imperial tradition of sericulture for this year.

The “Goyosan-Osame-no-Gi” ceremony took place at the Momijiyama Imperial Cocoonery in the Imperial Palace in Tokyo. Raw silk was spun from the cocoons of three silkworm types including Koishimaru, a pure Japanese variety, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

The Empress appeared to be thankful and full of emotion after completing the sericulture successfully, agency officials said.

The palace sericulture has been conducted by empresses for more than a century.

Emperor Naruhito and their daughter, Princess Aiko, supported the Empress in the tradition again this year. On June 7, the three spent over two hours moving some 10,000 silkworms to compartmented artificial nests.

