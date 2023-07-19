Yakult Eyes 2nd U.S. Plant to Meet Growing Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese lactic drinks maker Yakult Honsha Co. plans to build its second U.S. plant, in a bid to meet growing demand in the United States, it was learned Wednesday.

Yakult Honsha said the same day that its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bartow County in Georgia and the joint economic development department of the city of Cartersville in the county to acquire land for the new plant.

The company plans to invest about 305 million dollars in the new plant and aims to start operations there in 2026.

According to Yakult Honsha, its existing U.S. plant, in California, produced a total of some 630,000 bottles of Yakult and Yakult Light lactic drinks per day in 2022.

With sales growing in the U.S. market, the company believes that it needs to develop a new manufacturing base to prepare for possible future production capacity shortages.

