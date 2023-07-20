INTERVIEW: Japan Needs Stronger Wage Hikes for Steady Inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan is unlikely to achieve steady inflation unless wage increases accelerate, Fitch Ratings senior official Krisjanis Krustins said in a recent interview.

"If you don't have high wage growth, it will be difficult for inflation to really get entrenched," said Krustins, director of sovereign ratings at the international credit rating company.

He also predicted that the Bank of Japan will keep its ultraloose monetary policy unchanged for the time being to stably achieve its 2 pct inflation target.

On the Japanese economy, Krustins said that recovery from the COVID-19 crisis has supported inflation.

"There are signs that maybe the gains in inflation will be permanent and they're starting to be reflected in wages, for example, which will be important for us to get to a sort of what the Bank of Japan calls a virtuous cycle between...prices and demand," he said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]