Visitors to Japan Exceed 10 M. in Jan.-June

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The number of visitors to Japan in January-June soared about 21-fold from a year earlier to exceed 10 million, government estimates showed Wednesday.

In the 2023 first half, the country saw 10,712,000 visitors, which represented 64.4 pct of the pre-pandemic level four years earlier, according to the estimates by the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The Japanese government's drastic easing of its COVID-19 border measures last autumn and subsequent their lifting at the end of April contributed to the sharp rebound in the number of visitors, especially from East Asia and the United States.

Also behind the recovery was the yen's weakening against the dollar and other major currencies.

In June alone, the number of visitors jumped 17-fold from a year before to 2,073,300, topping 2 million for the first time since the pandemic-caused precipitous drop and recovering to 72 pct of the pre-pandemic level.

