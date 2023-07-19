DPFP Sets Leadership Election for Sept. 2

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The opposition Democratic Party for the People decided at a party meeting Wednesday to hold a leadership election on Sept. 2, in line with the expiration of incumbent leader Yuichiro Tamaki's current term.

Tamaki, who has been the party's leader since the current DPFP was formed in September 2020, looks certain to seek re-election, while attention is being paid to Seiji Maehara, the party's acting leader, who has been critical of Tamaki's leadership.

After the party meeting, Tamaki told reporters that he will consult with people close to him on whether to throw his hat into the ring.

In the party's 2020 leadership poll, Tamaki won a one-on-one battle with House of Councillors lawmaker Takae Ito.

To run for the party's leadership, candidates must collect nominations from four Diet members and four local assembly members. Candidacy filing is slated for Aug. 3.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]