Customs Work for Eels Shown at Narita Airport before Day of Ox

Narita, Chiba Pref., July 19 (Jiji Press)--Customs clearance procedures for eels imported from Taiwan were shown at Narita International Airport on Wednesday, ahead of the midsummer Day of the Ox.

In a cargo facility at the airport in Narita, Chiba Prefecture, branch officials of Tokyo Customs were picking up live eels from fresh water-filled containers for close examination.

Eel demand in Japan has recovered to pre-pandemic levels, people familiar with the matter said.

Local seafood trading company Marukatsu said its live eel imports from China and Taiwan on the day totaled some 2.1 tons and their wholesale prices came to around 4,000 yen per kilogram, almost unchanged from a year earlier.

"I hope people will survive the hot summer by eating eels," said Marukatsu President Koji Nishikatsu.

