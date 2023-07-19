China Starts Blanket Radiation Checks on Japanese Seafood

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The Chinese government has started blanket radiation checks on Japanese fishery products as part of import restrictions, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The move comes as Beijing strongly opposes Japan's plan to release into the sea treated water from the disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

China does not conduct blanket radiation checks on agricultural products imported from Japan, a personal familiar with the matter said. But Beijing could tighten checks on them in an effort to increase pressure on Japan.

Beijing started its full-scale radiation checks of Japanese seafood after it announced a decision to strengthening quarantine controls against Japan on July 7, according to a Japanese exporter of fishery products.

As it takes two weeks to one month until radiation check results became available, it is difficult to keep chilled seafood fresh.

