Jiji Press, Seven Others Team Up to Tackle Hearing Loss

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Jiji Press Ltd. and seven partners on Wednesday signed a declaration of cooperation to prevent social isolation for elderly and other people with hearing loss.

The partners will disseminate information on cases where new technologies, such as cartilage conduction earphones, are in practical use, aiming to promote support for those people.

The partners also include Nara Medical University, Chunichi Shimbun Co.'s Tokyo office, Fukushima Minpo Co., Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. and a group of shinkin banks.

Banks and local governments are active in introducing new types of hearing aid to help elderly people with hearing problems communicate smoothly with staff.

Meiji Yasuda has installed equipment at its call centers to convert the voices of staff into sounds that can easily be heard by the elderly over the phone.

