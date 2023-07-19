Japan Eyes Budget Quota of Over 4 T. Yen for Priority Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, July 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to set up a special spending quota of over 4 trillion yen for priority measures under its fiscal 2024 budget, officials said Wednesday.

The plan was spelled out in draft budget request guidelines for the year starting next April that were presented at a ruling coalition meeting.

The special quota will cover measures to tackle the country's low birthrate, promote structural wage increases, reduce carbon emissions and strengthen supply chains.

If agencies reduce discretionary expenses by 10 pct from the fiscal 2023 level, they will be allowed to request up to three times the amount of the reduction under the special quota, in order to shift resources to priority measures.

The size of the special quota is 4.4 trillion yen in the fiscal 2023 budget.

