Japan Striving to Become Tourist Destination, But Issues in Way

Tokyo, July 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of visitors to Japan in the first half of this year recovered to over 60 pct of pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels, highlighting progress in the nation’s road to becoming a tourism-oriented country once again. Still, the country faces many challenges, including serious labor shortages in the hotel industry.

“We’ve finally emerged from a long COVID-19 tunnel, with a recovery in international flight demand becoming evident,” Shinichi Inoue, president and CEO of All Nippon Airways, told reporters on Wednesday.

The number of international flights operated by the Japanese airline is expected to recover to around 70 pct of pre-pandemic levels at the end of this month.

On Wednesday, Tokyo International Airport at Haneda reopened a facility for international flights at Terminal 2, after the area was closed for around three years due to the pandemic.

Tourism-related consumption has been robust recently. Helped by a weaker yen, sales of duty-free goods have surged. “Average customer spending is double that of pre-pandemic levels,” an official at a department store operator said, adding that expensive products are flying off the shelves.

