Nissan to Adopt Tesla's EV Charging Standard

New York, July 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nissan Motor Co. said Wednesday it will adopt the North American Charging Standard (NACS), developed by U.S. electric vehicle giant Tesla, for its EVs to be sold in North America from 2025.

Nissan became the first Japanese automaker to announce its participation in the NACS coalition. In North America, more and more automakers are switching to NACS, raising the possibility that NACS will become the de facto standard there.

Nissan will make available from 2024 a NACS charging adapter for the owners of its Ariya EV models sold in North America. The models are currently equipped with the Combined Charging System (CCS) charge port.

In North America, there are three EV charging standards, namely Tesla's NACS, the CCS, adopted by major U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co., and the Japanese-developed standard called CHAdeMO.

Since late May, Ford and GM as well as Germany's Mercedes-Benz and Sweden's Volvo Car Corp. have announced that they will adopt Tesla's NACS.

