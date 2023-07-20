BOJ Policy Tweaks Likely to Be Minor: Fitch Official

Newsfrom Japan

New York, July 20 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan is expected to make only minor changes in its yield curve control policy at its policy-setting meeting later this month, James McCormack, a senior official of major credit ratings agency Fitch Ratings, told Jiji Press.

"We think there will be relatively minor tweaks or small adjustments in yield curve control rather than a major abandoning (of) the policy," said McCormack, managing director and global head of sovereign and supranational ratings at Fitch.

He also said the agency's rating on Japanese government bonds will remain unchanged at A, the sixth highest.

A growing number of market players are speculating that the Japanese central bank could raise its cap on the yield of the newest 10-year JGB issue, currently set at around 0.5 pct, at its next two-day policy-setting meeting from July 27. The 10-year JGB yield is regarded as the benchmark long-term interest rate in Japan.

McCormack said that no significant change in the yield curve control policy is likely until after the end of the BOJ's multifaceted review of its monetary policy, which "would be taking 12 to 18 months."

